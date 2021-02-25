EU calls Armenians to calm

Brussels 25.02.2021 “The European Union is following developments in Armenia very closely. We ask all actors for calm and to avoid any rhetoric or actions that could lead to further escalation”, the EU spokesperson declaration reads.

Armenia: All actors should keep calm & avoid rhetoric/actions that escalate the situation, have to respect democratic principles & processes. According to 🇦🇲Constitution the Army "shall maintain neutrality in political matters & be under civilian control” https://t.co/EaNZ0TmeWU — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) February 25, 2021

“Political differences must be resolved peacefully and in strict adherence to the principles and processes of parliamentary democracy. In line with the Armenian Constitution, the armed forces “shall maintain neutrality in political matters and shall be under civilian control”.

Armenia 🇦🇲🇦🇲|| Nikol Pashinyan primer ministro de #Armenia informa que hubo un intento de golpe de estado militar en su país. pic.twitter.com/InM7s8ayBg — Actualidad 24 (@24_actualidad) February 25, 2021

“Maintaining the democratic and constitutional order is the only way Armenia can effectively tackle the challenges it is confronted with”.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has warned of an attempted military coup, after the country’s army generals said he and his cabinet must resign.

#Armenie 🇦🇲 – Le PM #Pashinyan a défilé avec ses partisans à #Yerevan Jeudi, après que l'armée ait demandé sa démission : "La situation est tendue, mais nous devons convenir qu'il ne peut y avoir d'affrontements" a affirmé #Pashinyan via un mégaphone.pic.twitter.com/Lp0UihzJYG — ⓃⒺⓌⓈ—ⒾⓃⓉ·۰•●🌐 (@NewsInt_) February 25, 2021

The army “must obey the people and elected authorities,” he told to crowds of supporters in the capital Yerevan. His opponents the same time held a rival rally.

Addressing his supporters at a rally in Yerevan, Pashinyan says that Armenians will not allow a military coup to take place and tells the army to do its job and defend the country.

Pashinyan said the question of his resignation could only be decided by the people because he was elected by the people.

PM Pashinyan has faced protests after losing last year’s bloody conflict with Azerbaijan over a disputed region.