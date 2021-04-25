Armenia PM Pashinyan resigns

Brussels 25.04.2021 Brussels 25.04.2021 Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his resignation on Sunday, April 25, in order to hold early parliamentary elections.

In his live address on Facebook page, the politician announced plans to continue fulfilling his duties as the Prime minister until the polls.

Pashinyan steps down, but will continue fulfilling Armenian prime minister’s duties:https://t.co/a74BYsmoBS pic.twitter.com/4WRUtPVM6c — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 25, 2021

“According to an agreement with the President and political forces, today I’m stepping down in order to hold early parliamentary polls on June 20. The parliament won’t choose the new Prime minister twice, after which the legislature will be dissolved under the law and snap elections will be set,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Pashinyan indicated that despite the acting prime minister’s status he would fulfill his duties in full. “Until holding early elections, I will fully comply with the prime minister’s duties according to the constitution and laws,” he said.

Le 24 avril, le Premier ministre Nikol Pashinyan s'est entretenu par téléphone avec le Président français, @EmmanuelMacron. https://t.co/5bkSSAODYy pic.twitter.com/MOCXHeGMbC — Government of Armenia (@armgov) April 25, 2021