NATO Summit in June

Brussels 25.04.2021 The U.S. President Joe Biden will participate in the NATO Summit on June 14 in Brussels, Belgium. Leaders from all 30 Allied nations will meet to discuss how to orient the Alliance to future threats and ensure effective burden sharing.

“This is a unique opportunity to reinforce NATO as the enduring embodiment of the bond between Europe and North America. We will take decisions on our substantive and forward-looking NATO 2030 agenda to deal with the challenges of today and tomorrow: Russia’s aggressive actions, the threat of terrorism, cyber attacks, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security impact of climate change, and the rise of China”.

I am pleased to announce that the next Summit of #NATO leaders will take place on 14 June 2021 in Brussels.

“Belgium was a founding member of NATO in 1949, and has hosted our headquarters for more than fifty years.

I look forward to a successful Summit here in June” said Jens Stoltenberg, the Alliance Secretary General.