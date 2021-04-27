EU-UK: Europarl votes Agreement

Brussels 27.04.2021 Parliament to decide whether to give its consent to EU-UK agreement

MEPs will vote on giving their consent to the agreement that sets the rules for the future EU-UK relationship, on Tuesday, April 27, with the result announced on Wednesday morning, April 28.

EU-UK negotiations:

The European Parliament's final debate on the trade and cooperation agreement

Press conference to follow at 1pm (GMT). Vote outcome at 8am (GMT) on Wednesday.#Eplenary #Brexit https://t.co/hzu2zJxgVv — EPinIreland (@EPinIreland) April 27, 2021

They will also debate and vote on a resolution assessing the agreement, in which they insist on its full implementation along with the Withdrawal Agreement, and stressing Parliament’s role in scrutinising the practical application of the deals. The result of the votes will be announced at 9:00 on Wednesday.

EU will use trade deal tools against Britain if needed- EU's von der Leyen https://t.co/JPTytv5XAN pic.twitter.com/N7FgJFGfIQ — Reuters (@Reuters) April 27, 2021

On 24 December 2020, EU and UK negotiators agreed on the Trade and Cooperation Agreement establishing the terms for future EU-UK cooperation on free trade without quotas and tariffs, on fisheries, energy, internal security and fair competition standards. To minimise disruption, the agreement has been provisionally applied since 1 January 2021 and will lapse on 30 April 2021. Parliament’s consent is necessary for the agreement to enter into force permanently.

We will vote in favour of the post-#Brexit TCA. But we are concerned about its implementation, because we do not trust @BorisJohnson's government. The @EU_Commission should use all tools to ensure proper implementation of the TCA & avoid further violence in Northern Ireland. — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) April 27, 2021

“This is a divorce. It is a warning, Brexit. It’s a failure of the European Union and we have to learn lessons from it… Why did 52% of the British vote against Europe?… Our duty is to listen and understand the feelings of the people,” the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told lawmakers, who gave him a standing ovation for his work.

Protection of the citizens, incl. in Ireland/ NI, preservation of the EU single market, long-term 🇪🇺🇬🇧 cooperation. All of this was made possible thanks to the unity of the 27 and the trust and vigilance of the @Europarl_EN 🙏 @EP_President & all MEPs https://t.co/jeuEAOGgva — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) April 27, 2021

The draft text, prepared by the political groups in the UK Coordination Group and by the Conference of Presidents, calls the UK’s departure from the EU a “historical mistake”. It welcomes the trade and cooperation agreement, but condemns recent unilateral UK actions in breach of the Withdrawal Agreement and demands that the agreed terms of the deal be fully implemented.

Especially invited by @EP_President, MEPs give standing ovation to @MichelBarnier, thanking him for working closely with @Europarl_EN and his tireless work on behalf of the EU throughout the Brexit process. #EPlenary pic.twitter.com/tgV8VJJnGu — Jaume Duch (@jduch) April 27, 2021

With Parliament’s consent, the agreement will enter into force once Council has voted on it.

Post #Brexit, intervention (regulatory and financial) and macro industry management is the name of the game – definitely not the "Free Trade" that was promised. https://t.co/0LCGNwmMt6 — Sajjad Karim (@SHKMEP) April 27, 2021