EU: MEPs call to free Navalny

Brussels 29.04.2021 The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) reiterate their call for the immediate and unconditional release of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, whose sentencing is politically motivated and runs counter to Russia’s international human rights obligations.

Press release

Russia: MEPs deplore military build-up attack in Czechia and jailing of Navalny: https://t.co/4n8V49NSvi pic.twitter.com/KAmSCeAXZO — EP PressService (@EuroParlPress) April 29, 2021

The Resolution of the Europarliament reminds the Russian authorities and President Putin personally that they bear full responsibility for Alexei Navalny’s health and bodily integrity and they must take all necessary measures to protect his physical and mental well-being.

Moscow tonight. Russians have been protesting across the country to show support for Alexei #Navalny. The government considers peaceful protest like this illegal & hundreds have been arrested. Takes great bravery to stand up like this. pic.twitter.com/6cLDlMvInO — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) April 21, 2021

Alexei Navalny, Russian military build-up around Ukraine and the recent Czechia-Russia diplomatic row have been debated with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday, April 28.

Suspending all activities of organisations affiliated with Alexei @navalny incl his Anti-Corruption Foundation runs counter to Russia’s international obligations. I urge Russian authorities to reconsider recent decisions & to end their systematic crackdown on fundamental rights. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 27, 2021

Alexey Navalny, who was imprisoned earlier this year, was recently hospitalised. He began a hunger strike weeks ago, after the Russian authorities denied him access to medical personnel of his choice to examine physical pain and numbness he was experiencing in prison.

The #EU is calling on #Russia to investigate the #Navalny case – So why did the #OPCW and #Germany refuse to supply the Russian Authorities with Navalny's biomedical samples so that they could initiate an investigation…? Why? pic.twitter.com/0ImcqOW9rY — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) April 28, 2021

MEPs have also debated the latest Russian military build-up around Donbass and the recent diplomatic row between Czechia and Russia. The Czechia-Russia spat began after Czech authorities accused Russian intelligence officers of being involved in an explosion in an ammunition storage depot in Czechia in 2014, which killed two people. Following the row, several diplomats from both countries have been expelled.