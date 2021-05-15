Gaza: EU engaged in de-escalation efforts

Brussels 15.05.2021 The European Union is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to contribute to defusing the ongoing violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Over the past days, High Representative for foreign Affairs and Security Policy / Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell has been continuing his outreach to support efforts to de-escalate the extremely worrying situation in the region, especially in and around Gaza. In all his contacts, High Representative Borrell condemned Hamas’ and other groups’ indiscriminate firing of rockets against civilian targets in Israel. The High Representative stressed that while Israel has the right to protect its population from these kind of attacks, it must act proportionately and avoid civilian casualties.

Israel/Palestine: intense efforts by @JosepBorrellF w/partners in the region & 🇪🇺 2defuse crisis.Main message👉violence must end now. Need 2address root causes & find political path towards negotiations. People in🇮🇱🇵🇸 have right 2live in safety & freedom https://t.co/VNQOg7B5rL — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) May 15, 2021

In reaching out to his interlocutors, HRVP Borrell has consistently underlined the need to immediately end the grave escalation of violence, prevent its further spillover and ensure that civilians on all sides are protected. He has also called for full respect for international humanitarian law and for full humanitarian access to be granted to those most in need in Gaza.

L'agence AP "choquée et horrifiée" par la frappe israélienne contre ses bureaux à #Gaza (communiqué) #AFP pic.twitter.com/RVvRnBFTJP — Agence France-Presse (@afpfr) May 15, 2021

Root causes that have led to this situation must be addressed. The status quo of the holy sites needs to be respected and any acts of incitement around them avoided, as the HRVP underlined during his contacts. He also recalled the EU’s long-standing position on the need to cease settlement activities, demolitions and evictions, including in East Jerusalem.

🇫🇷🇵🇸 [FLASH] "#Israel assassin !" : une #manifestation pro #Palestine a eu lieu à #Marseille aujourd'hui. Les participants se sont rassemblés dans le calme et ont scandé des slogans hostiles à Israel. #IsraelPalestine #Gaza pic.twitter.com/SVZcOES83P — La Plume Libre (@LPLdirect) May 15, 2021

The EU top diplomat held discussions earlier this week with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. HRVP Borrell also exchanged views with key regional players, including Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi and Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. At the same time, the HRVP remains in close contact with Foreign Ministers of EU Member States in order to coordinate and discuss how the EU can best contribute to ending the current violence.

Associated Press CEO says agency "narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life" in Israeli strike on Gaza tower housing agency's officehttps://t.co/8ZtD8VRxsW — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) May 15, 2021

The HRVP has instructed the EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process, Sven Koopmans, to work actively with other envoys from the Middle East Quartet to address the crisis. On the ground, the EU Delegation in Tel Aviv and the EU Representation in Jerusalem are also engaging with the Israeli and Palestinian authorities and with Member States representatives.

The EU’s priority and message in this context remains clear: violence must end now. There is an urgent need to address the root causes of the conflict and to find a political pathway, which allows for a return to meaningful negotiations towards a two-state solution based on the internationally agreed parameters. Both Israelis and Palestinians alike have the right to live in safety and security, freedom and democracy. These constant cycles of violence must be brought to an end.