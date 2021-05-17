Russia chairs Arctic Council

Brusssels 17.05.2021 The climate change, human capital development and support for the low-numbered indigenous peoples will be the key topics the Arctic Council will address in 2021 – 2023. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has inked the concept of Russia’s chairing the organisation. The economic cooperation section will include topics of the shelf’s development and close cooperation between chambers of industry and trade, the Russian government’s press service said.

The official part includes meetings the Council’s Senior Arctic Officials, talks of its working and expert groups, as well as meetings of the Arctic Economic Council, which Russia will begin chairing in May, 2021,” the press service said.

“Besides, the Arctic – Territory of Dialogue forums are planned for 2021 and 2023. This forum is known as a key platform to discuss social and economic development of the northern territories and to offer instruments for multilateral partnership.”

“The Economic Cooperation section includes events, devoted to development of the shelf, to relations between chambers of industry and trade, to shipbuilding and aquaculture,” the government’s press service added.

The climate change will be on agenda of a global summit on the permafrost’s thawing as well as of conferences on the region’s adaptation to the global climate changes, on improvement of systems to monitor the environment, to cope with the microplastics pollution, to prevent oil spills, to keep the bio diversity and to promote green energy. Other topics are development of the human capital and support for the low-numbered indigenous peoples.

The main priorities are – how to attract new human resources to the region, how to save the health of local residents, and to improve the urban environment.