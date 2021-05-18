Ceuta: Spanish borders are EU borders

Brussels 18.05.2021 The European Council President Charles Michel expressed “full solidarity” with Spain after holding urgent talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who cancelled his trip to Paris to address with what he has described a “serious crisis” for both the Iberian country and the EU.

European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson told the European Parliament that the influx on Monday, May 17, was unprecedented, reportedly among six thousand arrivals about 1,500 are claiming to be minors.

“It is worrying that at least 6,000 people, a big number of them children, have been swimming to Ceuta, putting their life in danger. Many had to be rescued. One person died,” Johansson said.

“…A big number of them children, have been swimming to Ceuta. Putting their life in danger. Many had to be rescued. One person died. The most important thing now is that Morocco continues to commit to prevent irregular departures and that those that do not have the right to stay are orderly and effectively returned.

Spanish borders are European borders. The European Union wants to build a relationship with Morocco based on trust and shared commitments. Migration is a key element in this regard I am following this very closely together with the High Representative / Vice President Josep Borrell, and Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi

and of course, with the Spanish authorities”.

"About six weeks ago, Aicha, a 17-year-old teenage girl from Ivory Coast, got into a small boat off the coast of Mauritania…"

“We cannot rely on third countries to prevent irregular migration anymore! We need to finally start protecting our own borders and return irregular migrants immediately! THIS is what you call border protection, not asking other countries politely to prevent migrants to depart!” the Member of the European Parliament Bernhard Zimniok (AfD, Germany) tweeted in response to the Commissioner Johansson.