Hamas denies Minsk allegations

Brussels 25.05.2021 Palestinian radical movement denies accusations in involvement to Ryanair bomb threat.

Palestinian radical movement Hamas dismissed the Belarusian authorities’ statement on its possible link to the incident with a Ryanair jet, which made an emergency landing in Minsk on May 23 over a reported bomb threat, Reuters reports. Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the group “has nothing to do with that completely.”

Lukashenko has officially blamed the Ryanair hijaking on Hamas faking a bomb on the plane, however later in the day Hamas made officials announcement that they had nothing to do with the incident. #Belarus gov’t just tried to frame an extremist militant org for own act of terror pic.twitter.com/SYXbqUWNIc — Belarus Free Theatre (@BFreeTheatre) May 24, 2021

“We don’t resort to these methods, which could be the doing of some suspicious parties that aim to demonize Hamas and foil the state of world sympathy with our Palestinian people and their legitimate resistance,” the Hamas spokesman was quoted by the news agency as saying.

#Belarus said on Monday that the false bomb threat that prompted a Ryanair passenger plane to be diverted to #Minsk, where authorities detained an opposition-minded journalist on board, was written in the name of #Hamas.https://t.co/wFuOXjqVTS — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 25, 2021

A Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight that took off from Athens was forced to make an emergency landing at Minsk International Airport on Sunday after a reported bomb threat. The plane landed safely and no bomb was found onboard. Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, was among the passengers. Protasevich, currently living in Lithuania and wanted in Belarus, was detained after the airliner had landed in the Belarusian capital. The plane left Minsk and continued on to Vilnius late on Sunday, May 23.

With a completely straight face, the Belarusian transport ministry claims: – the Ryanair "bomb threat" came from Hamas

– Hamas didn't send it to the Vilnius airport, but Minsk, a totally different one not on the flight path

– they demanded a ceasefire two days after it happened pic.twitter.com/vmUVYpvzBh — max seddon (@maxseddon) May 24, 2021