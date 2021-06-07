Spain welcomes vaccinated tourists

Brussels 07.06.2021 The Spanish government has published the new requisites for travellers arriving in the country from outside the European Union and countries associated with the Schengen free-travel area. (Image: Valencia, Spain).

✈️🇪🇸 Spain is today opening to fully vaccinated travellers from around the world in an attempt to kick start its summer tourism season https://t.co/uT8IBLTtfb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 7, 2021

As was expected, the text released in the Official State Gazette (BOE) on Saturday states that from today, passengers from risk zones will be permitted to enter Spain if they have been administered the full doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved by either the World Health Organisation (WHO) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA), more than 14 days prior to arrival.

Last week you could walk through some of Spain’s top vacation spots without bumping into a single tourist. In Tenerife, Ibiza and Benidorm many venues are closed or timidly reopening with no more ambition than achieving a fraction of their former revenues https://t.co/J51K5PZ9g0 — El País English Edition (@elpaisinenglish) June 7, 2021

No proof of vaccination, recovery or diagnostic test will be required from tourists from low-risk zones, said the government in a release, although everyone will still have to fill out the travel form available on Spain Travel Health (SpTH).

From 7 June, Spain is re-opening for international cruise lines and tourists, in a welcome move to boost the economy and tourism. Spain was the second most popular destination for international cruises in Europe, prior to the pandemic. #welcomebackonboard 🇪🇸 🛳️ 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/UiZDNgOGZq — CLIA Europe (@CLIAEurope) June 1, 2021

Once the European Union’s Digital Covid-19 pass goes into effect on July 1, this will also enable travellers to prove their immunity to the coronavirus if they are required to.

Hoards of beaming tourists were flying into the sun-soaked Spanish resort of #Malaga on Monday after the country opened its borders to all Covid vaccinated travellers from all over the world https://t.co/LQCWXEipf8 #Spain #tourism pic.twitter.com/yHIDzu9koa — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 7, 2021

“At ports and airports there will be two control points. Whoever comes from countries or zones not included on the list of risk zones will have access to a quick control with the QR code obtained from SpTH. And once the EU Digital Covid-19 certificate goes into effect, whoever has this document will also have access to this quick control,” says the government statement.