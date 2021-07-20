Varosha: EU response to Turkey announcement

Brussels 20.07.2021 “The High Representative of the European Union expresses his deep concern over the announcements made by President Erdoğan and Mr. Tatar on 20 July 2021, with respect to the fenced-off area of Varosha, which constitutes an unacceptable unilateral decision to change the status of Varosha” reads the announcement of the European External Action Service.

#Varosha: Unilateral decision announced today by President @RTErdogan & Mr Tatar risks raising tensions on the island & compromising return to talks on a comprehensive settlement of #Cyprus issue. UN Security Council Resolutions need to be fully respected https://t.co/oktHrJujg4 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) July 20, 2021

“The EU continues to be guided by the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions with respect to Varosha, which must be respected in full — including Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992). No actions should be carried out in relation to Varosha that are not in accordance with those Resolutions. The EU continues to hold the Government of Turkey responsible for the situation in Varosha. The EU will follow tomorrow’s closed consultation of the UN Security Council on Cyprus closely and decide on next steps accordingly.

We strongly condemn the new provocative actions of #Erdogan to partly open #Varosha. The city in its entirety belongs to its rightful owners. Anything else violates @UN Security Council & EU resolutions. The ONLY acceptable solution in Cyprus is a federation. #cyprob — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) July 20, 2021

“The EU once again underlines the need to avoid unilateral actions in breach of international law and renewed provocations, which could raise tensions on the island and compromise a return to talks on a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue in line with UN Security Council Resolutions.

“The EU calls for the immediate end to restrictions on the freedom of movement of the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) imposed in the Varosha area, so that the mission may patrol and implement its mandated activities.

The EU cannot watch idly while Erdogan is yet again trying to split a 🇪🇺 Member State. #Varosha has to be discussed at #EUCO & there must be consequences. We stand in full solidarity with 🇨🇾 & firmly reject the Turkish position of a two-state solution.Cyprus is EU, Turkey is not. — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) July 20, 2021

“The EU remains fully committed to the comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and in line with the principles on which the EU is founded and expects the same of Turkey”.

Foreign Minister @Christodulides spells out on the @GreekCurrent what's at stake if the international community doesn't make it clear to #Turkey that its provocations in #Varosha are unacceptable. Listen to our discussion here ⬇️ https://t.co/wUNlJ3wPV3 — Thanos Davelis (@ThanosDavelis) July 13, 2021