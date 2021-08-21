EU doesn’t recognise Taliban

Brussels 21.08.2021 The European Union has not recognised the Taliban, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday, August 21, nor is it holding political talks with the militants, a week after they seized control of Afghanistan. However during her visit to Spain the EU top executive expressed determination to support Afghan people. (Image above: archive)

We need to help. Not only the Afghans arriving here in Spain, but also those who have remained in Afghanistan. The EU is firmly committed to continue supporting the NGOs operating in the country. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 21, 2021

Von der Leyen noted that despite the Taliban’s rhetoric, accepting inclusive approach, there have already been numerous reports of oppression targeting women, revenge killings and abductions.

Ursula von der LEYEN denies recognition of #Taliban during vivit to #Spain https://t.co/AhCVEOYdQn via @EC_AVService — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) August 21, 2021

“Not a single euro can go to a regime … that denies women and girls their full freedom and rights to education and careers,” she said.

“The situation is still very unclear and very unpredictable,” she added. “We will measure [the Taliban] above all by their deeds and their actions.”

Visited reception centre for EU Afghan staff evacuated from #Afghanistan with @sanchezcastejon, @vonderleyen and @eucopresident in Madrid. Close to 150 people have been evacuated so far; our efforts on the ground continue to get all staff and dependants to safety. pic.twitter.com/EAmDEE5P5S — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 21, 2021