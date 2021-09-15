SOTEU: EU migration Pact slow motion

Strasbourg 15.09.2021 “… Look at what happened at our borders with Belarus. The regime in Minsk has instrumentalised human beings. They have put people on planes and literally pushed them towards Europe’s borders” the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, while addressing the European Parliament Plenary in Strasbourg.

#SOTEU endless pressure on #EU to comply with #UN Convention on Refugees 1951 as if time stopped in Colonial era. There were 60 countries then, and 200+ now, and responsibilities among #UN members are not shared equally. Outdated policy 70 years old. Antique! https://t.co/h36ZnYOKbq — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) September 15, 2021

“This can never be tolerated. And the quick European reaction shows that. And rest assured, we will continue to stand together with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.

“And, let’s call it what it is: this is a hybrid attack to destabilise Europe”.

“These are not isolated events. We saw similar incidents at other borders. And we can expect to see it again. This is why, as part of our work on Schengen, we will set out new ways to respond to such aggression and ensure unity in protecting our external borders. But as long as we do not find common ground on how to manage migration, our opponents will continue to target that.

“Meanwhile, human traffickers continue to exploit people through deadly routes across the Mediterranean.

#UN Convention on #Refugees was endorsed in Colonial era when there were 60 countries in world. Now there are more than 200, but responsibilities are not shared equally #SOTEU von der Leyen continues to pressure Europeans instead of calling UN members to assume responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/wS9Ua4Frve — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) September 15, 2021

“These events show us that every country has a stake in building a European migration system. The New Pact on Migration and Asylum gives us everything we need to manage the different types of situations we face.

All the elements are there. This is a balanced and humane system that works for all Member States – in all circumstances. We know that we can find common ground.

“But in the year since the Commission presented the Pact, progress has been painfully slow.

I think, this is the moment now for a European migration management policy. So I urge you, in this House and in Member States, to speed up the process.

#Poland: During its mission to #Warsaw, @RSF_inter called on the authorities to reject #lexTVN, which can be adopted despite the refusal of @PolskiSenat, and to lift #pressfreedom restrictions imposed by the state of emergency on the border with #Belarus.https://t.co/BAtaXs7FQl — RSF (@RSF_inter) September 13, 2021

“This ultimately comes down to a question of trust. Trust between Member States. Trust for Europeans that migration can be managed. Trust that Europe will always live up to its enduring duty to the most vulnerable and most in need.

“There are many strongly held views on migration in Europe but I believe the common ground is not so far away. Because if you ask most Europeans, they would agree that we should act to curb irregular migration but also act to provide a refuge for those forced to flee.”

“They would agree that we should return those who have no right to stay. But that we should welcome those who come here legally and make such a vital contribution to our society and economy”.

“And we should all agree that the topic of migration should never be used to divide. I am convinced that there is a way that Europe can build trust amongst us when it comes to migration”.