MEP Puigdemont arrested in Italy

Brussels 24.09.2021 Member of European Parliament, Catalan politician Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a failed secession bid for the region in 2017, was detained Thursday, 23 September, in Sardinia, Italy, his lawyer said.

MEP Puigdemont, who moved to Belgium and was elected there as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), has been fighting extradition to Spain, which accused him and other Catalan independence leaders of sedition.

L’advocat de Puigdemont diu que estan “absolutament tranquils” https://t.co/p0Q5kZ2nOg via @LaRepublicaCat — La República (@LaRepublicaCat) September 23, 2021

Lawyer Gonzalo Boye said Puigdemont was detained when he arrived in Sardinia, where he was due to attend a cultural event this weekend.

The circumstances under which Puigdemont was taken into custody were not announced. Boye wrote on Twitter the Catalan politician was detained under a 2019 European arrest warrant, even though it had been previously suspended.

Police at the airport in northern Sardinia didn’t answer phone calls Thursday night after the arrest, the AP news agency writes, while police in the city of Alghero said they weren’t aware of his detention.

All our support and strength to President ⁦@KRLS⁩. Defending Catalonia’s right to decide its future is not a crime. For the sake of democracy and a resolution for the conflict between Catalonia & Spain, he must be released immediately #Puigdemont https://t.co/Raqsaq6FSG — Òmnium Civil Rights Europe (@OmniumIntl) September 24, 2021

The European Parliament voted in March to lift the immunity of Puigdemont and two of his associates. In July the three EU lawmakers failed to have their immunity restored after the European Union’s general court said that they did not demonstrate they were at risk of being arrested.

As President of @Foreign_Cat I condemn the arrest of President @KRLS #Puigdemont in the highest terms. His detention is without legal basis as it is based on a suspended arrest order (14 October 2019). #Shame on #Spain. This truly warrants the hashtag #SpainIsAFascistState! https://t.co/SAA6wz6Rv7 — Prof. Thomas G. Schulze 🎗LLibertatPresosPolítics! (@Prof_TGSchulze) September 23, 2021

Sardinian media reported earlier in the week he was due to attend an event in Alghero on Sunday, so his presence on the Mediterranean island had been expected. Sardinian media had also reported that Puigdemont was invited by a Sardinian pro-independence group.

Former Catalan premier Carles Puigdemont was arrested last night in Sardinia. The politician, who is also a Member of the European Parliament, fled to Belgium in the wake of the independence drive, and has been wanted by the Spanish justice system since https://t.co/xnq0oZEdj0 — El País English Edition (@elpaisinenglish) September 24, 2021

Puigdemont’s office said in a statement that he had traveled to Alghero from Brussels to attend a folklore festival where he was detained upon arrival by Italian police. On Friday, September 24, Puigdemont will appear in front of a judge in the city of Sassari who would rule on whether he should be freed, the statement said.

Puigdemont and a number of his independalist colleagues fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest after holding an independence referendum for Catalonia that the Spanish courts and government said was illegal.

Nine Catalan independalists received prison sentences for their role in the 2017 referendum ranging from nine to 13 years. They were pardoned in July.