Ghostwriter: Borrell on Russia malware

Brussels 24.09.2021 “Some EU Member States have observed malicious cyber activities, collectively designated as Ghostwriter, and associated these with the Russian state. Such activities are unacceptable as they seek to threaten our integrity and security, democratic values and principles and the core functioning of our democracies” reads the Declaration by the EU top diplomat on behalf of the European Union on respect for the EU’s democratic processes.(Image: Moscow City, Russia).

The fight against cyber attacks is crucial for European security. With EU Member States, we observed malicious cyber activities, collectively designated as #Ghostwriter. They seek to threaten our integrity,security, democratic values&principles+core functioning of our democracies https://t.co/XokFJs6NkM — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 24, 2021

“These malicious cyber activities are targeting numerous members of Parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data. These activities are contrary to the norms of responsible State behaviour in cyberspace as endorsed by all UN Member States, and attempt to undermine our democratic institutions and processes, including by enabling disinformation and information manipulation”.

🇱🇹Lithuania & all EU Member States strongly denounce #Ghostwriter cyber/disinfo operations coordinated by 🇷🇺Russia. Targeting 🇪🇺EU Member States democratic processes and society is unacceptable & must stop immediately. 🔗Read more: https://t.co/HHtzYGK2k7 pic.twitter.com/Ilo2bhsxRq — Lithuanian MOD (@Lithuanian_MoD) September 24, 2021

“The European Union and its Member States strongly denounce these malicious cyber activities, which all involved must put to an end immediately. We urge the Russian Federation to adhere to the norms of responsible state behaviour in cyberspace”.

JUST IN: The European Union is threatening to take action against Russia over alleged complicity in a cyberattack campaign known as "Ghostwriter," which targeted several member states.https://t.co/FXEDrFOJ2F — DW News (@dwnews) September 24, 2021

“The European Union will revert to this issue in upcoming meetings and consider taking further steps”.

Russia waits for US explanations regarding cyber-attacks during State Duma elections https://t.co/SQivBpviqd pic.twitter.com/G6kOXQ7UB8 — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) September 20, 2021