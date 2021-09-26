Kosovo: EU calls to de-escalate

Brussels 26.09.2021 “I continue to follow the situation in the north of Kosovo closely. Serbia and Kosovo need to unconditionally de-escalate the situation on the ground, by immediately withdrawing special police units and dismantling of roadblocks. Any further provocations or unilateral and uncoordinated actions are unacceptable” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell wrote on his Twitter micro blog.

“Kosovo and Serbia must find solutions to defuse the situation and agree on the way forward. The EU will actively support these efforts. Both Kosovo and Serbian leaders are fully responsible for any risks to the safety and well-being of local communities is on both Kosovo and Serbia. I stressed this in my calls with President Vucic and Prime Minister Kurti this week.

Tensions soar at Serbia-Kosovo border. Troops are on high alert… armored vehicles …MiG fighter jets are flying close to the border. Is the European Union 🇪🇺 concerned or they don’t work on weekends? pic.twitter.com/8RjWu8oPAM — Ivana Stradner (@ivanastradner) September 25, 2021

“The EU-facilitated Dialogue continues to be the only platform to address and resolve all open issues between the Parties, including those related to freedom of movement and licence plates, and I strongly urge Kosovo and Serbia to use it. Both Chief Negotiators coming to Brussels in the coming days is a first positive step. It is crucial that they come with a mandate to discuss the way forward and find sustainable solutions that are in the interests of the citizens.

In close contact with @JosepBorrellF Time for both Serbia and Kosovo @avucic and @albinkurti to step back and to deescalate including withdrawal of Special Police Units and barricades and to continue negotiations on the proposal of EUSR @MiroslavLajcak — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) September 25, 2021

“We repeat that we expect both Kosovo and Serbia to return to fostering an environment conducive to reconciliation, regional stability and cooperation for the benefit of their citizens. This is crucial for reaching a comprehensive and legally-binding agreement on normalisation of their relations, which is necessary for both to advance on their respective European paths.

“I am in close touch with NATO Secretary General, whom I thank for the excellent cooperation between KFOR and EULEX. KFOR plays a key role in supporting regional stability in the Western Balkans”.

Лавров на ГА ООН: Когда это выгодно Западу – право народов на самоопред-е возводится в абсолют. И тогда в нарушение резолюции СБ ООН признают искусственно созданное образование Косово, силой отторгнутое от Сербии. Никого не смущает, что Мальвины находятся за 12 тыс км от Британии pic.twitter.com/9PcAklJ4hd — Мистер Гудвин (@tomsk1990) September 25, 2021

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the UN General Assembly: “When it is beneficial to the West, the right of peoples to self-determination is elevated to an absolute. And then, in violation of the UN Security Council resolution, they recognise the artificially created formation of Kosovo, which was forcibly torn away from Serbia. No one is embarrassed that the Malvins are 12 thousand km from Britain…”