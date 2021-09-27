France: €1bn healthcare budget for migrants

Brussels 27.09.2021 President Emmanuel Macron announced last week that the France 2022 budget will reserve €1 billion in medical aid for “free” healthcare to illegal immigrants. Since 2015, a year which saw well over a million illegal foreigners enter Europe, the amount of state aid set aside for migrant healthcare costs has doubled.

Macron, liberal French government allocate €1 billion to healthcare for illegal migrants in 2022 https://t.co/IwBCilnTa7 — David Everitt (@davideveritt3) September 27, 2021

According to a finance bill put forward on Wednesday by President Emmanuel Macron’s government, €1 billion in medical aid will be allocated from the state’s 2022 budget to cover healthcare costs – of illegal immigrants, not including the costs of emergency care, French newspaper Le Figaro reports.

Immigration et racket du contribuable. Un milliard d’euros pour l’aide médicale d’État (AME) aux migrants dans le budget 2022 https://t.co/45P3wzIwFD via @Breizh_Info — daventure (@daventure1) September 23, 2021

In 2020, alone, more than 383,000 foreigners living illegally in France benefited from State Medical Aid (AME), a health insurance program that covers 100 percent of medical expenses incurred by illegal immigrants, Minister of Health Olivier Véran said.

Coût de l'immigration : un milliard d’euros pour l’aide médicale d’État (AME) aux migrants dans le budget 2022 @Breizh_Infohttps://t.co/H3BsQ8UQU7 — TV Libertés (@tvlofficiel) September 23, 2021

Since its implementation in 2000, State Medical Aid (AME) has incited fierce debate, with many fiscally conservative-minded politicians and thinkers arguing that the insurance is an abuse of the country’s social welfare system, which is structured in such a way that it greatly encourages illegal migration.