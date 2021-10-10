Austria Kurz denies allegations

Brussels 10.10.2021 Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has resigned after pressure triggered by a corruption scandal, to avoid political vacuum has proposed Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg as his replacement.

(Image above: archive).

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz resigns amid corruption probe, and proposes foreign minister as his successorhttps://t.co/wonAES3xDW — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 9, 2021

Kurz and nine other persons were placed under investigation after raids at a number of locations linked to his conservative People’s Party (ÖVP).

The Chancellor denies claims he used government money to ensure positive coverage in a tabloid newspaper.

The allegations brought his coalition government to the brink of collapse after its junior partner, the Greens, said Sebastian Kurz was no longer fit to be chancellor.

I want to make room to break the deadlock, prevent chaos & ensure stability. As chairman of the People's Party I have suggested the minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander #Schallenberg to President @vanderbellen as the new head of the federal government. pic.twitter.com/ZM6PyeqzWc — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) October 10, 2021

The Greens began talks with opposition parties, who were threatening to bring a vote of no confidence against the chancellor next week.

Greens leader and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler welcomed Kurz’s resignation and indicated he would be willing to work with Schallenberg, saying they had a “very constructive” relationship.

“What’s required now is stability. To resolve the impasse I want to step aside to prevent chaos,” Kurz said as he announced his resignation.

He said he would remain leader of his party, and continue to sit in parliament.

“First and foremost, however, I will of course use the opportunity to disprove the allegations against me,” he added.