Saudi women protest against abaya

Saudi campaigners have urged Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) to abandon rules for the Kingdom’s rigid dress code for women, launching a social media action posting photos, wearing their abayas inside out in protest.

Women in Saudi Arabia have for decades been required to wear the abaya — a loose, all-covering black garment — in public, a dress code strictly enforced by police.

Saudi women mount a rare protest against the abaya, posting pictures on social media wearing the obligatory body-shrouding robe inside out https://t.co/q9jVRivEAi — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 17, 2018

Prince Mohammed said in March that women needed only to dress “modestly” and were not required to wear abayas. But Saudi women see that in practice nothing has changed, and they are demanding the promised freedom.

“I’ve started wearing my compulsory hijab called abaya (this black robe) turned inside out to express my objection on Sharia law violating Saudi women’s freedom to clothe,” tweeted one, referring to the Islamic law that effectively governs the kingdom.

Comment: ‘Saudi women launch new online campaign against the mandatory #abaya dress code enforced by the kingdom's authorities by sharing pictures of themselves wearing the loose-fitting black robes inside out‘ // العبايه_المقلوبه# https://t.co/E8iQAjyIK1 — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) November 14, 2018

