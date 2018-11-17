Europarliament Human Rights week
The European Parliament is organising a week of events for the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A High Level Conference will focus on how to integrate human rights in business, sustainable development and external action. Better social security for cross-border workers is on the table. The aim is to allow them to receive unemployment benefits and health services even when they’ve changed country. (Image above: Catalan protests).
Members vote to better protect whistle-blowers acting in the public interest. They would have legal and financial aid and help protecting their identity. Members vote on rules to limit workers’ exposure to new cancer-causing chemicals, particularly in laboratories, construction work and the textile industry. Parliament debates clear regulations on autonomous vehicles like self-driving cars and automated aircraft. It wants to promote real-life testing and new research, while ensuring data protection and consumer safety.