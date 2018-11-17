Europarliament Human Rights week

The European Parliament is organising a week of events for the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. A High Level Conference will focus on how to integrate human rights in business, sustainable development and external action. Better social security for cross-border workers is on the table. The aim is to allow them to receive unemployment benefits and health services even when they’ve changed country. (Image above: Catalan protests).

Members vote to better protect whistle-blowers acting in the public interest. They would have legal and financial aid and help protecting their identity. Members vote on rules to limit workers’ exposure to new cancer-causing chemicals, particularly in laboratories, construction work and the textile industry. Parliament debates clear regulations on autonomous vehicles like self-driving cars and automated aircraft. It wants to promote real-life testing and new research, while ensuring data protection and consumer safety.

From Spanish to Somali, from Quechua to Catalan, from Urdu to Uzbek, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights is available in 512 languages.#StandUp4HumanRights and share it today: https://t.co/TErDVFUDE0 pic.twitter.com/9RLqQj76O6 — United Nations (@UN) November 16, 2018