LUX Film Prize: “Woman at war” striving for change

“I am remarkably proud of our film competition, dedicated since 2007 to European film productions focused on themes which are fundamental to our European Union: universality of European values, integration and tolerance, and defence of cultural diversity. Awarding the LUX Prize has never been as difficult as this year. The nominees in the competition were extraordinary, both in terms of originality and the relevance of the subjects they covered” President Tajani said, while congratulating the three finalists.

“The finalist films tackle three key themes for the future of Europe: the risks associated with extreme nationalism, the urgency of acting to save the environment and the need to find coherent and cohesive responses to the migration issue. Differing in genre and subject, these films have an important point in common: they tell stories of strong women who are determined to change the status quo.“

“On behalf of the European Parliament, I would like to thank the directors and writers present, as well as all those who contributed to making these films and to the success of this edition of the LUX Prize. By showing us new and personal points of view on this Europe of ours, you are contributing significantly to the political debate that takes place every day in this institution” President Tajani added.

“Woman at war” (Kona fer í stríð) by Icelandic director Benedikt Erlingsson, a political film, feminist saga and a fable, tells the story of a woman who is a music teacher and who lives a double life as a passionate environmental activist. She sees her political convictions challenged when her plans to adopt a child come true.

The other two films shortlisted for the 2018 prize were: The Other Side of Everything” from Mila Turajlic and Styx by Wolfgang Fischer (Germany/Austria).

Woman at war (Kona fer í stríð) tells the story of Halla, a music teacher who lives a double life as a passionate environmental activist. As she begins planning to sabotage an aluminium production plant, which is destroying the Icelandic highlands, she finds out that her application to adopt a child has finally been accepted and there is a little girl waiting for her in Ukraine. At that moment she faces the dilemma of how to reconcile her fight for the environment and her deep wish to become a mother. She finds strength in nature and in the people who support her cause.

“It’s about democracy, spin media, and this environmental fight and the right of people to act even if you break the rules”, describing the film, director Benedikt Erlingsson said. The funny and surreal “arthouse action thriller with a lot of music” employs breath-taking Icelandic nature to illustrate the dramatic urgency of the environmental issues the world is facing.