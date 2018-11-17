Health minister Barclay as III Brexit Secretary

British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Stephen Barclay, a junior health minister who voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum, as her new Brexit Secretary, the Downing street spokesman said.

Barclay replaced Dominic Raab who quit as Brexit minister on November 15 over May‘s draft Article 50 Agreement.

The spokesman added  that Ms.May herself would personally oversee the last 10 days of negotiations with the EU on the future framework.

