Health minister Barclay as III Brexit Secretary

British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed Stephen Barclay, a junior health minister who voted to leave the European Union in a 2016 referendum, as her new Brexit Secretary, the Downing street spokesman said.

The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Stephen Barclay MP @SteveBarclay to be Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union @DExEUgov — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) November 16, 2018

Barclay replaced Dominic Raab who quit as Brexit minister on November 15 over May‘s draft Article 50 Agreement.

NEW The new Brexit Secretary is Stephen Barclay MP, previously a junior Health Minister. But his brief will not include negotiating with the EU which Mrs May will take sole charge of. — Carl Dinnen (@carldinnen) November 16, 2018

The spokesman added that Ms.May herself would personally oversee the last 10 days of negotiations with the EU on the future framework.

Who is the new #Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay? https://t.co/39Ostdvizi — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) November 16, 2018