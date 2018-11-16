UKIP MEP blasts Brexit draft deal

UKIP Member of European Parliament David Coburn describes the Article 50 Agreement presented by the Prime Minister Theresa May as the “worst deal that the world has ever known”. Mr.Coburn says it has none of the advantages and all of the downside, and even worse than being in the EU.

“No-one in their right mind would sign up to this. She’s betrayed the country and she’s betrayed her party I believe. And she’s misled her cabinet who are resigning in droves and I don’t blame them frankly — it’s appalling“, the MEP concluded. “British people don’t want to be close to the European Union, it is the last thing they want”.