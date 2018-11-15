EU27 expects to formalise Brexit deal by end November

“In the next days, we will proceed as follows. The agreement is now being analysed by all the member states. By the end of this week, the EU27 ambassadors will meet in order to share their assessment of the agreement. I hope that there will not be too many comments” – said president Donald Tusk after his meeting with Brexit EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a #EUCO to finalise and formalise the #Brexit agreement on Sunday 25 November at 9h30. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) November 15, 2018

“They will also discuss the mandate for the Commission to finalise the Joint Political Declaration about the future relations between the EU and the UK. The European ministers will be involved in this process. The Commission intends to agree the declaration about the future with the UK by Tuesday. Over the following 48 hours, the member states will have time to evaluate it, which means that the EU27 Sherpas should conclude this work on Thursday. Then, if nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting, in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement. It will take place on Sunday 25th November at 9:30” Tusk annonced.

“Finally, let me say this to our British friends. As much as I am sad to see you leave, I will do everything to make this farewell the least painful possible, both for you and for us.”

Under the authority of President @JunckerEU and with the support of @EU_Commission, we reached an important step last night in the #Brexit negotiations. But there is a long road ahead. We remain determined to deliver an orderly withdrawal with the UK. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) November 15, 2018

“We still have a long road ahead of us on both sides,” chief negotiator Michel Barnier said.