UK at crossroads

The ‘technical’ Brexit agreement reached between the EU and the UK negotiators envisages the two sides deciding in July 2020 whether they will have a new deal in place to ensure an open Irish border after the post-Brexit transition ends at the end of 2020, according to EU diplomatic sources in Brussels.

WATCH: The Government has finally cobbled together some sort of #Brexit deal – but they know that this dodgy deal isn't better than the one we currently have inside the EU. This deal will leave us worse off & with less control – we're #NotBuyingIt https://t.co/qzWgWXdxtW pic.twitter.com/uRaSTfoJLu — People's Vote UK (@peoplesvote_uk) November 14, 2018

Beyond the transition period London would be able to chose between extending the transition period once, possibly until the end of 2021, or going into a “bare-bones” customs arrangement that would cover all of the United Kingdom but in which Northern Ireland would be aligned more closely with the EU’s customs rules and production standards.

Totally agree with Alex but hardly surprising as having known him at the start as MEP he is a talented internationalist modern EU politician who as a strong Anglophile knows Brexit is an all round disaster & UK Remain and Reform is far better. Delighted he supports #PeoplesVote https://t.co/Aun09GFTdv — Charles Tannock (@CharlesTannock) November 14, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May is attempting to convince cabinet on Wednesday, November 14 to accept the draft EU Article 50 deal that her opponents say threatens both her government and the unity of the United Kingdom.

'It is vassal state stuff' Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has slammed the reported Brexit deal agreed between the UK and EU https://t.co/6im3sU1GEP pic.twitter.com/VnLUfo1CuK — ITV News (@itvnews) November 13, 2018