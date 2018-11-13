EU-UK Brexit draft deal agreed

The European Union and Britain have agreed a draft text of a Brexit withdrawal agreement and Prime Minister Theresa May will present it to her senior ministers on Wednesday.

“Cabinet will meet at 2 p.m. tomorrow to consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps,” a spokesman at May’s Downing Street office said.

“It is going to be a “very, very hard sell” for British Prime Minister Theresa May to win parliamentary backing for her emerging Brexit deal”, said the deputy leader of Northern Ireland DUP party.

