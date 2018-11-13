EU-UK Brexit draft deal agreed

The European Union and Britain have agreed a draft text of a Brexit withdrawal agreement and Prime Minister Theresa May will present it to her senior ministers on Wednesday.

“Cabinet will meet at 2 p.m. tomorrow to consider the draft agreement the negotiating teams have reached in Brussels, and to decide on next steps,” a spokesman at May’s Downing Street office said.

#BREAKING Brexit deal agreed on 'technical level', to go before UK cabinet Wednesday: PA pic.twitter.com/0X6KvK1ihF — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 13, 2018

“It is going to be a “very, very hard sell” for British Prime Minister Theresa May to win parliamentary backing for her emerging Brexit deal”, said the deputy leader of Northern Ireland DUP party.

Most stable thing in Downing Street these days…

(Photo @PoliticalPics) pic.twitter.com/Yi1Chpntok — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 12, 2018