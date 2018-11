A female suicide bomber has blown herself up nor far from a police station checkpoint in Grozny, the Chechen capital, Interior Ministry said on Saturday, November 17.

URGENT: Female suicide bomber blows herself up in Russia's Grozny – Interior Ministry https://t.co/3hXdPWBt7u pic.twitter.com/TmusWl8f78 — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 17, 2018

Following the incident, police officers and civilians hadn’t sustained any injuries, the official added.

“On the outskirts of Grozny an unknown young woman exploded herself,” acting head of the Chechen Interior Ministry Apti Alaudinov told reporters.

Смертница подорвалась на КПП полиции в Грозном https://t.co/Q1fVstQyxA pic.twitter.com/arGuohCeIF — Деловой Петербург (@dprunews) November 17, 2018