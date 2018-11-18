Trump reluctant to blame Crown Prince Khashoggi assassination

President Donald Trump called a CIA assessment accusing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi “very premature” and said he will receive a complete report on the case in coming days.

On his trip to California, Trump said the killing “should never have happened.” The report on Tuesday, November 20, will explain who the U.S. government holds responsible for killed Khashoggi and what the overall impact of his assassination is, Trump added. It was unclear who is producing this final report.

Donald Trump ignores reports that Saudi Prince ordered Jamal Khashoggi's killing, calls kingdom a "spectacular ally" https://t.co/xQ0VbcFulR pic.twitter.com/pQpNqBlShu — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 18, 2018

Trump also said the CIA finding that Crown Price was responsible for the killing was “possible.” Trump made the remarks hours after the State Department said the government was still working on determining responsibility for the death of Khashoggi, a US based Washington Post columnist.

President Donald Trump says he will not listen to the tape of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. https://t.co/5Zm27w2Kxp — The Associated Press (@AP) November 18, 2018

“Recent reports indicating that the US government has made a final conclusion are inaccurate,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. “There remain numerous unanswered questions with respect to the murder of Mr. Khashoggi.“

Everything points to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, MbS, ordering @washingtonpost journalist Jamal #Khashoggi's killing. The Trump administration should make a credible determination of responsibility before MbS executes the men who apparently carried out his orders. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) November 17, 2018