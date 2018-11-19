EU refuses to renegotiate Brexit deal

German and other European Union member-states ministers told Britain their draft Brexit agreement could not be renegotiated.

No renegotiation of Brexit deal: German minister https://t.co/OJ8HVPtjIh pic.twitter.com/8JegiQ0crP — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) November 19, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May is attempting to keep the last week’s deal alive and push it through the UK parliament amid criticism from pro-Brexit politicians, Northern Ireland’s unionists from one hand and those who want to keep closer EU ties from the other.

We should insist that our government finally gets behind Brexit and shows some basic confidence and enthusiasm and belief in this great projecthttps://t.co/JHp2eGuDRs — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 19, 2018

However some Tory MPs continue to press for late changes to the deal.

Dominic Raab was right to resign, David Davis says https://t.co/EBK5MEUTQa pic.twitter.com/iIhTfbMMBb — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) November 19, 2018

Ministers from the 27 EU countries are meeting in Brussels ahead of the deal being finalised on Sunday Summit.

EU27 ministers meet this morning in Brussels to prepare Sunday’s summit on #Brexit

Meeting has just started pic.twitter.com/e7VwmxhnH3 — EU Arauzo (@EU_Arauzo) November 19, 2018