EU refuses to renegotiate Brexit deal

German and other European Union member-states ministers told Britain their draft Brexit agreement could not be renegotiated.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is attempting to keep the last week’s deal alive and push it through the UK parliament amid criticism from pro-Brexit politicians, Northern Ireland’s unionists from one hand and those who want to keep closer EU ties from the other.

However some Tory MPs continue to press for late changes to the deal.

Ministers from the 27 EU countries are meeting in Brussels ahead of the deal being finalised on Sunday Summit.

