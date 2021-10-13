New Northern Ireland Protocol

Brussels 13.10.2021 The UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost has proposed plans for an entirely new protocol to replace the existing Northern Ireland Protocol. In a speech to diplomats in Portugal on Tuesday, October 12, he described his new legal text as “a better way forward”.

The protocol is the special Brexit deal agreed for Northern Ireland to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland. Unionists argue it undermines Northern Ireland’s constitutional position in the UK and creates a trade barrier.

In a plea to the European Union to allow for “significant change” to post-Brexit rules governing trade with Northern Ireland, Lord Frost said his proposed text would support the Good Friday Agreement.

The speaker added it was forward-looking, improved on the current “excessively rigid” protocol, and would allow the EU and UK to “get back to normal” by removing “the poison” from their relationship.

