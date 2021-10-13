Borrell heads to Washington D.C.

Brussels 13.10.2021 The European Union top diplomat Josep Borrell will travel to Washington D.C. from 13 to 15 October for a number of high-level meetings focused on the relationship between the EU and the USA, on advancing the Transatlantic agenda and on pressing international developments. This will be the first official visit by Borrell to Washington since the new US administration took up office. It takes place in the follow-up to a number of contacts already held by the EU diplomat and his US counterpart, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and in the follow-up to the EU-US summit held in Brussels in June.

The HR/VP @JosepBorrellF will travel to Washington D.C. from Wednesday 13 October to Friday 15 October.

In his talks with US partners, the HR/VP will underline that a strong alliance between the 🇪🇺 EU and 🇺🇸 US is key for addressing global challenges. ⬇https://t.co/rw6Yq0BCJM — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) October 13, 2021

In his talks with US partners Borrell will underline that strong alliance between the EU and US is key for addressing global challenges, such as pandemic and economic recovery, climate change and democratic backsliding, as well as to continue to uphold common values, ensure global security and prosperity.

France has not the same interest as Germany and the German-Turkish relaion is a geopolitical, threat to Europe. If NATO is "brain dead", EU is brain dead as well in terms of external relations, as it is too much aligned on US geopolitical priorities. Turkey must be contained pic.twitter.com/8AAHmAxcO4 — EUROCONTINENT (@Eurocontinent) October 13, 2021

On Thursday, 14 October Borrell will meet with Blinken to discuss current foreign policy issues and initiatives to deepen further the EU-US strategic partnership and advance an already close cooperation on foreign and security policy.

Later on, the EU diplomat will hold meetings with the US Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks to discuss how to pursue enhanced bilateral cooperation in the field of security and defence.