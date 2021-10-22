Brussels: Marine Le Pen supports Morawiecki

Brussels 22.10.2020 Marine Le Pen met on Friday 22 October in Brussels the Polish head of government Mateusz Morawiecki to whom she provided “support” in the crisis between her country and the EU by denouncing “the unacceptable blackmail” of the European Commission.

🇫🇷🇵🇱 Avec @MorawieckiM, nous partageons de nombreux points communs, dont celui de la défense de la souveraineté des Nations européennes. C’est pourquoi nous avons lancé, avec 14 autres partis en Europe, un texte commun pour défendre la souveraineté des Nations. #EUCO pic.twitter.com/QvRA2GIeGt — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) October 22, 2021

“We spoke together in particular of the unacceptable blackmail exercised by the European Commission on Poland, and I wanted to give it my support,” added Marine Le Pen, who is due to hold a press conference in Brussels afterwards. midday, before going to Budapest on Monday to meet the ultraconservative Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Before the opening of a summit of the Twenty-Seven Thursday in Brussels, Mateusz Morawiecki, in conflict with Brussels on the independence of justice and the primacy of European law, said he was “ready for dialogue” while denouncing ” the pressure of blackmail ”.

🇫🇷🇵🇱 Honorée d’être reçue aujourd’hui par le chef du gouvernement polonais Mateusz Morawiecki. Nous avons évoqué ensemble notamment le chantage inacceptable exercé par la Commission européenne sur la #Pologne, et j’ai tenu à lui apporter mon soutien. #EUCO @MorawieckiM pic.twitter.com/tNzIcZ2neq — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) October 22, 2021

European leaders played the card of appeasement during this Summit, while reserving the possibility of cracking down later. Tensions have increased since a decision on October 7 by the Polish Constitutional Court which declared certain articles of European treaties incompatible with the national constitution. A decision denounced by Brussels as an unprecedented attack on the primacy of European law and the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the EU, but also as the ultimate illustration of the lack of independence of the Polish justice with regard to the government.

While my interlocutors, i.a. EU Commission President, leaders of Austria, Croatia, Ireland, Greece, Germany, Slovenia & Slovakia, try to solve dilemma of how to keep Poland in EU, defend rule of law & unblock funds, PM Morawiecki meets with pro-Putin & Eurosceptic Marine Le Pen. — Donald Tusk (@donaldtuskEPP) October 22, 2021