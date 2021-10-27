EU: Poland at crossroads

Brussels 27.10.2021 In spite of the deepening EU-Poland crisis the Member of the European Parliament Ryszard LEGUTKO (ECR) drew attention to the fact that in recent weeks there has been less than usual criticism from the French government. “In recent times, France has been reluctant to join the anti-Polish crusade,” Legutko underlined. As he assessed, it has, inter alia, related to the country’s growing anti-federal sentiment and the upcoming presidential elections.

#ECJ Vice-President orders #Poland to pay a daily fine of €1m for not suspending national legislation relating, in particular, to the jurisdiction of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court #RuleOfLaw

👉https://t.co/ATb3CgbPxg — EU Court of Justice (@EUCourtPress) October 27, 2021

Legutko emphasized that as regards the dispute between Brussels and Poland over the ruling of the Constitutional Tribunal, the French opposition clearly stands on the Polish side. “President Macron is under pressure because of this. This is a good time to visit and do business with France, he noted, referring to President Andrzej Duda’s visit to the Seine, who meets President Macron on Wednesday. If we have common economic interests, it can also bring us closer politically” – Legutko said.

“You cannot pocket all the money but refuse the values,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warns #Poland. "Here in Europe some want to install 'illiberal democracy', as if something like that could exist." https://t.co/oShlSiCg1R — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) October 27, 2021

In an interview with Krzysztof Skowroński on Radio WNET, prof. Ryszard Legutko commented on the dispute between Warsaw and Brussels. The politician assessed another debate on the rule of law in Poland as anti-Polish. As he added, Moreover, the EU leadership is trying to destabilise the situation in Poland. “The European Union wants to destabilise the internal situation in Hungary and Poland” – he said.

Legutko pointed out that the European left, entrenched in EU institutions, is waging an increasingly brutal “cold war” against conservative governments in Europe. He stressed that this is a relatively new phenomenon.

Toute ma solidarité au peuple polonais face à cet énième coup de force de l'Union européenne. Si j'étais Présidente, j'aurais aidé la Pologne à payer, puis déduit cette somme de notre contribution nette à ce monstre qu'est devenue l'UE. Vivement l'Europe des Nations libres ! https://t.co/Hfg4p8QUvE — Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) October 27, 2021

The European Court of Justice said in a press release the fine was “necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable harm to the legal order of the European Union and to the values on which that Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law.” The European Commission had requested “financial penalties” be levied on September 9 after Poland failed to comply with the July ruling.

On Twitter, Poland’s Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta called the fine “usurpation and blackmail.”

The European Union's executive told #Poland that there is “no place for rhetoric referring to war” among #EU partners, after the Polish prime minister said that for Brussels to withhold cash over rule of law issues, would be like starting “World War III.”https://t.co/0LUVeIM7Wj — Enhancing Faith Institutions (@EFIEurope) October 26, 2021

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ordered Poland to pay a fine of €1 million ($1.2 million) per day on Wednesday, October 27, over its decision to ignore an EU ruling on Warsaw’s judicial reforms.

The top EU court imposed the penalty as Poland has not suspended the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court. The ECJ had ruled in July that the chamber did not guarantee impartiality.