American X-gender passport

Brussels 28.10.2021 The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday, October 27, it had issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation to add to male or female for those who do not identify as either one.

.@StateDept continues to take steps to demonstrate our commitment to promoting the freedom, dignity, and equality of all people – including LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens. https://t.co/39tqEgJiNo — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) October 27, 2021

The State Department expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year on passports and birth certificates of U.S. citizens born abroad.

BREAKING: The U.S. State Department has issued the first United States passport with an “X” gender designation. It's a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don’t identify as male or female. https://t.co/ErCESStzb6 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 27, 2021

In June, the State Department announced it was working on adding a third gender option for the nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming individuals but noted it would take time as it required extensive technological upgrades to existing computer systems.

It is the first of its kind, denoted with an 'X,' for non-binary, intersex, and gender non-conforming U.S. citizens. Read more: https://t.co/qeqUYgd4WF — ABC News (@ABC) October 27, 2021

While a first passport has been issued, the passport application and system update will still need to be approved by the Office of Management and Budget which approves all government forms prior to their issuance. The State Department hopes by early next year to have the option widely available.

.@SecBlinken on the modernization of the State Department: "We need to do more on diversity, inclusion, accessibility, and equity, so talented people from all walks of life can see the State Department as a place where they belong and can thrive." pic.twitter.com/CrXG6ap3jF — Department of State (@StateDept) October 27, 2021