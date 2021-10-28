American X-gender passport
Brussels 28.10.2021 The U.S. State Department announced Wednesday, October 27, it had issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation to add to male or female for those who do not identify as either one.
The State Department expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year on passports and birth certificates of U.S. citizens born abroad.
In June, the State Department announced it was working on adding a third gender option for the nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming individuals but noted it would take time as it required extensive technological upgrades to existing computer systems.
While a first passport has been issued, the passport application and system update will still need to be approved by the Office of Management and Budget which approves all government forms prior to their issuance. The State Department hopes by early next year to have the option widely available.