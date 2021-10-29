EP: The Left MEPs oppose Sanitary Pass

Brussels 29.10.2021 “Members and personnel working in the European Parliament were informed that from the 3rd of November, access to Parliament’s buildings will be granted only upon presentation of a valid EU Digital COVID Certificate.

“We understand and share the drive to ensure the normal functioning of the European Parliament under safe working conditions.

“However, no in-depth analysis of the legality of this measure in regard to Belgian law has been included. The decision seems at odds with applicable Belgian law as it basically makes the COVID Certificate a condition for employment.

“The decision by the Bureau of the European Parliament does also not sufficiently take into account positions expressed by both the EP Staff Committee and Belgian trade unions.

“The decision states indeed that if a staff member cannot enter Parliament’s buildings when he or she is supposed to be present in the office because the staff member is not able to present a valid certificate, such absence from the office shall be considered to be unauthorised absence.

“In a similar way, following the announcement, some workers from external service providers fear unilateral decisions on behalf of their employer regarding their working conditions and arrangements”.

“The Left group therefore asks the EP Bureau to reconsider its decision, to carry out a legal assessment in respect of Belgian and Brussels’ regulations and prioritize in the meantime other measures in order to guarantee safe working conditions to all”.