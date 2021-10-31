Spain: man dies at bull festival

Brussels 31.10.2021 A 55-year-old man has died at a bull festival in Spain – marking the first death of its kind in the country since the start of the pandemic. The man died as a result of the grave injuries caused by a bull when he participated in the ‘bous al carrer’ in the Castellón town of Onda, as sources from the Ministry of Health have confirmed to Europa Press.

The provoked animal was filmed Saturday, October 30 lifting the reveller in the air on the end of its horns and dumping him on the ground as shocked onlookers were attempting to find a refuge in a shop next door.

Some of the party goers tried to entice the bull away to stop it attacking the injured man again as he lay unconscious on the ground.

The injured man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead after haemorrhaging blood from a gore wound in his left thigh near to his groin which had perforated his femoral artery. VIDEO of dramatic moments of incident below:

He has also received a severe blow to the head that has caused a head injury, according to the newspaper ‘Levante-EMV’.

Onda town hall officials announced they were suspending the rest of the night’s events when they learned he had lost his life.

