Lithuania forces migrants back to Belarus

Brussels 30.10.2021 Lithuanian border guards effectively performed return of more than 180 migrants from Asian and African countries in the past days, forcing them back into Belarus, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry’s Border Guard Service said in a statement on Friday, October 29.

Lithuanian border guards force 186 illegal migrants back to Belarus in past day:https://t.co/TSYKYFPpR3 pic.twitter.com/lYolcECrHS — TASS (@tassagency_en) October 29, 2021

“As many as 186 illegal migrants tried to enter several of Lithuania’s border districts, the highest number since August 4. The offenders were forced back into Belarus,” the statement reads.

According to the border service, Lithuanian border guards did not use special military equipment and weapons.

PHOTO | Hundreds of migrants, including men, women, and children from the Kurdistan Region, are in dire conditions at detention centers of Lithuania, a report said. https://t.co/g3W1i5YKNK — BasNews English (@EnglishBasNews) October 30, 2021

Over 4,000 illegal migrants have been detained on the Lithuanian-Belarusian border since the beginning of the year, 50 times more than in 2020.

A new route into the EU has become increasingly popular for migrants. Thousands have made the journey first to Belarus, then overland to Lithuania and now Poland.https://t.co/3QWtfmBzkS — The New Statesman (@NewStatesman) October 29, 2021

Vilnius believes that the migration crisis was triggered by Minsk and has denounced it as a hybrid attack on Lithuania in retaliation for its policy of supporting the Belarusian opposition.

Prison officials in Lithuania, a member of the European Union, appear to be using fear tactics to get migrants to sign documents to accept being deported to their countries of origin.https://t.co/mfFaPKt5bS — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) October 29, 2021

Meanwhile amid an illegitimate state of emergency and a wider political stand-off with the Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko regime, Poland is attempting to legalise migrants’ pushbacks (refoulement) in clear breach of European and international law but with the alarming support and emulation of various Member States, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement today.

The political stand-off between #Poland, Belarus, Lithuania and the EU itself is trapping migrants amidst illegitimately impenetrable and murderous frontiers.@MichelaPuglies5, Euro-Med Monitor's Migration and Asylum researcher. More: https://t.co/fnnOkVm3je pic.twitter.com/w7ufnfU3hq — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) October 28, 2021

On October 14, the Polish parliament passed a law enabling border guards to immediately send back migrants who crossed the border irregularly, allowing for their asylum applications to be refused without examination and banning them from the country “for between six months and three years”.