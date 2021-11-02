Kabul: EU remains committed to people

Brussels 02.11.2020 “A terrorist attack was carried out on Tuesday, November 2, against the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Kabul, resulting in at least 25 dead and many wounded inside the hospital” reads the statement by the European External Action Service spokesperson on the attack against Kabul military hospital.

Afghanistan: Terrorist attack against military hospital in Kabul goes against international humanitarian law & constitutes a grave breach of Islamic values. Continued terrorist attacks are a serious obstacle to peace and security in 🇦🇫

“Attacking a hospital is illegal under international law, goes against fundamental human rights and is a grave breach of Islamic values. The perpetrators of this despicable crime must be brought to justice”.

#Afghanistan– At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded in an attack on Afghanistan’s biggest military hospital on Tuesday which saw two heavy blasts followed up by gunmen assaulting the site in central #Kabul

“Continued terrorist attacks in Afghanistan are a serious obstacle to peace and security. The European Union remains committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan and to supporting its people, including through stepped-up, safe delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghans in need”.

#Taliban Spox says: 6member #ISIS attack on a hospital fails in PD 15th of #Kabul, 5 ISIS militants were killed at entrance of hospital…ISIS insurgents wanted to target civilians, doctors and patients but they were contained within 15 minutes…

The explosions hit the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed with an assault by a group of Islamic State gunmen, all of whom were killed within 15 minutes, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

He said Taliban special forces dropped by helicopter had prevented the attackers from entering the hospital itself, with all killed at the entrance or in the courtyard. Earlier another spokesman said one of the attackers was captured.

BREAKING: Right now the presence of suicide bombers in a Daoud Khan Military Hospital in #Kabul.

