EU: Belarus visa suspension

Brussels 09.11.2021 “The Council today adopted a decision partially suspending the application of the EU-Belarus visa facilitation agreement. This decision is a response to the ongoing hybrid attack launched by the Belarusian regime.

“The suspension covers the provisions that waive requirements for documentary evidence, regulate the issuing of multiple entry visas and reduce visa application fees as they apply to officials of the Belarus regime. This decision will not affect ordinary citizens of Belarus, who will continue to enjoy the same benefits under the visa facilitation agreement as they do currently.

“The decision will now be published in the Official Journal and will enter into force on the second day following publication. Under the visa facilitation agreement the decision on suspension is to be notified to the other party no later than 48 hours before its entry into force.

Migrants rough sleep, hide in warm shopping malls, buy boots and sleeping bags in the cheapest markets in Minsk and simply hang outside. There are women and children among them. Lukashenko is really trying to make #Belarus the hub of irregular migration. This is very sad pic.twitter.com/PRHljXEe02 — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) November 6, 2021

The EU-Belarus visa facilitation agreement entered into force on 1 July 2020, in parallel with the EU-Belarus readmission agreement. The purpose of the agreement is to facilitate the issuance of short stay visas and thereby contribute to enhancing people-to-people contacts and sharing values and democratic principles.

Hundreds of migrants camped out near the Belarus border with Poland in freezing overnight temperatures as the Polish Prime Minister visited the border and officials warned tension could increase in coming days https://t.co/MlOonilPpy 1/6 pic.twitter.com/0TrgWDhF8E — Reuters (@Reuters) November 9, 2021

Following the political upheaval in Belarus and the restrictive measures adopted by the EU, in June 2021 Belarus began to organise flights and internal travel to facilitate the transit of migrants towards the EU, first to Lithuania and then to Latvia and Poland. Belarus also announced on 28 June 2021 that it would suspend the readmission agreement with the EU.

According to different estimates, between 8,000 & 22,000 migrants from the Middle East are stuck in Belarus, without housing or status. It's an organized human trafficking scheme. Every week, deaths are reported. We urged 🇺🇳 to consider sending a humanitarian mission to Belarus. pic.twitter.com/rJr8U7tak0 — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) November 1, 2021

Hundreds of migrants are camped in frigid weather behind a razor-wire fence on the Poland-Belarus border. Poland has massed thousands of troops to keep them out, and prevented journalists, aid organizations and EU officials from traveling to the area. https://t.co/mpCcyM9qwX — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2021