Ukraine: Russia denies troops buildup

Brussels 06.11.2021 CIA director William Burns visited Moscow to inform relevant authorities that the U.S. was monitoring closely the alleged buildup of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. As CNN channel reported on Friday, November 5, citing its sources, the intelligence chief was supposed to determine what was provoking Russia’s actions. (Image: Moscow city).

According to CNN, during meetings in Moscow, the CIA’s director tried to warn Russia against any plans for an offensive, stressing that the U.S. is constantly monitoring all the movements of Russian troops.

During the official two-day visit this week, the U.S. top executive also expressed concern “that Russia is close to using its gas exports as leverage, with Ukraine and other European nations forecast to suffer energy crises heading into winter.” After meetings in Moscow, where the U.S. official held talks with Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin, “Burns called [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky on Wednesday to convey the administration’s concerns over Russia’s behavior and reassure him that the U.S. is closely tracking the Russian activity, according to a person with direct knowledge of the call,” CNN reported.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented at articles published in U.S. media outlets that claim Russia was allegedly amassing troops at the Ukrainian border, branding them to be part of a fake news campaign. The diplomat said that at least three U.S. media outlets – Politico, the Washington Post and Foreign Policy published “as if on cue in a real panic attack” materials that Russia was allegedly moving its troops to the Ukrainian border. “This wasn’t one fake news item, this is an entire fresh fake news campaign in American media outlets,” the diplomat said at a briefing on Wednesday, November 3.