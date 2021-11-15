EU diplomacy focus on Belarus

Brussels 15.11.2021 “First, we are going to have the Foreign Affairs Council. After [this] we are going to have the meeting with the Ministers of the Eastern Partnership. And after this, we will have the Jumbo meeting with Foreign and Defense Ministers to start talking about the Strategic Compass” said the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell at doorstep of the meeting of the ministers in Brussels.(Image: Europa building, archive)

#Belarus: @EUCouncil broadens its rules to allow for sanctions over instrumentalization of migrants by Lukashenko regime The EU will target those contributing to the illegal crossings of the external 🇪🇺borders & to the exploitation of migrants' sufferingshttps://t.co/J8YIqJRIJp — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) November 15, 2021

“On the Foreign Affairs Ministers Council: we are going to review the whole set of problems starting certainly with the situation in Belarus. Yesterday, I had phone calls with my Polish [Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau], Lithuanian [Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis] and Belarusian Minister [Vladimir Makei] also with the Secretary General of the United Nations [António Guterres] in order to prepare the meeting. We had the opportunity to share with the Secretary General of the United Nations how things are going on the ground. I talked to the Belarussian Minister to tell him that the situation was totally unacceptable that humanitarian help has to be provided. And that we have to think about how we can solve the problem starting by stopping the [migration] flow. Stopping the flights. This is almost done.

"We will have a dense agenda: the hybrid attacks from Belarus, the situation in the Western Balkans and especially Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Sahel, Sudan and Ethiopia, and Varosha.” HR/VP @JosepBorrellF doorstep remarks ahead of today’s #FAC

👉 https://t.co/y0LebeYoqn pic.twitter.com/MB7JMC7afE — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) November 15, 2021

“During these days we have been talking with countries of origin and transit. My colleague [Vice-President Margaritis] Schinas is in Bagdad. And I think that from my point of view, the inflow of things are becoming under control. But we have to provide humanitarian assistance to these people and to prevent any kind of hybrid attack against the European Union border. This is something that will take an important part of our meeting.

On Sunday, Dubai began banning travelers from Iraq from transiting through the emirate on their way to Belarus as a humanitarian crisis has left thousands of people stranded at Belarus’s border with Poland. https://t.co/8OjGG4S8C2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 14, 2021

“But there are many other issues. The situation in the Western Balkans, in particular in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where there are tendencies which are undermining the unity of the country and hampering its development, and its way towards the European Union. The dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina also. And in general, the situation in the Balkans, which is not especially good.

🇵🇱 – 🇧🇾 La situazione attuale al confine tra Polonia e Bielorussia. pic.twitter.com/2jt6UwQWy5 — Pierre Davide Borrelli (@PierreDBorrelli) November 15, 2021

“The Sahel will also be part of our work today. Last night, there was another attack in Burkina Faso. 20 more people dead, killed. Our security starts in the Sahel and we had to engage more with the region.

“We will talk also about the situation in Varosha, in Cyprus, in Syria; but mainly in Sudan and Ethiopia. We have to try to avoid [an] implosion of the country. The situation in Ethiopia is becoming worse by every moment and we will try to avoid the implosion of the country”.