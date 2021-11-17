Gibraltar cancels Xmas

Brussels 17.11.2018 Gibraltar’s government officials announced that all Christmas events, parties, official receptions and similar gatherings have been cancelled.

The general public was also advised to avoid social events and parties for the next four weeks. For all group activities, outdoor spaces are recommended over indoor ones, touching and hugging is discouraged, and mask wearing is advised, and social distance is recommended.

Gibraltar’s entire eligible population is vaccinated, but amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Gibraltar officials are taking no chances with Christmas mass events.

“The drastic increase in the numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days is a stark reminder that the virus is still very prevalent in our community and that it is the responsibility of us all to take every reasonable precaution to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Health Minister Samantha Sacramento said.

