EU targets Russia Wagner group

Brussels 14.12.2021 The Council adopted a set of restrictive measures against the Wagner Group, a Russia-based unincorporated private military entity. The measures target the Wagner group itself, and eight individuals and three entities connected to it.(Image above: illustration)

#WagnerGroup: @EUCouncil imposes sanctions on the group, 8 individuals and 3 entities connected to it. The group has trained and sent mercenaries to conflict zones to fuel violence, loot natural resources & intimidate civilians in violation of international law. 👇Press release — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) December 13, 2021

The Wagner Group has recruited, trained and sent private military operatives to conflict zones around the world to fuel violence, loot natural resources and intimidate civilians in violation of international law, including international human rights law.

The individuals listed by the EU are involved in serious human rights abuses, including torture and extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions and killings, or in destabilising activities in some of the countries they operate in, including Libya, Syria, Ukraine (Donbas) and the Central African Republic. The group is also spreading its malign influence elsewhere, notably in the Sahel region. For these reasons the group constitutes a threat for the people in the countries were they are present, the wider region and for the European Union.

Russia labels EU sanctions against Wagner Group "Western hysteria," claiming measures undermine sovereignty of African, Middle Eastern countries where the private security company is activehttps://t.co/HIwcb9WB3H — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) December 15, 2021

The aim of today’s decision is to curtail the subversive activities of the Wagner Group. It signals the EU’s strong determination to stand up for its interests and values in its neighbourhood and beyond, and to take tangible action against those threatening international peace and security, and breaching international law.

The United States welcomes @EUCouncil actions today to sanction Wagner Group and its associates. We applaud the European Union for its commitment to promoting respect for human rights around the world, as well as upholding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. — Antony Blinken (@SecABlinken) December 14, 2021

The restrictive measures imposed today were agreed under four different sanctions regimes: the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime, and sanctions regimes relating to the situation in Libya and Syria, as well as for actions undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

The listed individuals and entities will now be subject to an asset freeze in the EU. In addition, listed individuals will be subject to a travel ban to the EU. Moreover, persons and entities in the EU will be prohibited from making funds available, either directly or indirectly, to those listed.

The relevant legal acts, including the names of the persons and entities concerned, have been published in the Official Journal.