Borrell reaffirmed EU support to Ukraine

Brussels 22.12.2021 On 23 December 2021, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell held a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmitry Kuleba to discuss the security situation in Eastern Europe in light of Russia’s military build-up around Ukraine.

The military build-up has created new threats and fears of invasion.

High Representative reaffirmed the European Union‘s firm and continued support to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. He stressed that any further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe costs. He underlined the need for Russia to de-escalate and fully implement the Minsk agreements.

The EU is closely coordinating with transatlantic and other like-minded partners, including in relation to the two draft treaties affecting the European security architecture presented by Russia.

Putin: "What's happening now, the tension developing in Europe, is their fault. At every step Russia was forced to somehow respond. At every step the situation grew increasingly worse … and degraded." He says Russia must now make a decision re: NATO, US.

Any real discussion on security in Europe must build on and strengthen OSCE and UN commitments and obligations – true pillars of the European security architecture – and not lead to their erosion. The EU remains committed to the right of every country to make its sovereign choices in foreign and security policy.

High Representative Borrell and Foreign Minister Kuleba agreed to stay in close contact.