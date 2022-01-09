Kazakhstan: Borrell calls for restraint

Brussels 09.01.2022 “We are concerned by the violence which has erupted, following peaceful protests, in Kazakhstan, which is an important partner for the European Union, with an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in force, and for the stability of the region” reads the Declaration by High Representative Josep Borrell on behalf of the European Union on the situation Kazakhstan.(Image: social media).

EU condemns widespread violence in #Kazakhstan. Need to prevent further escalations, to exercise restraint at all times, and to avoid exploitation of unrest. We stand ready to provide assistance for a peaceful resolution of the crisis.https://t.co/O8x2Kf0LOT — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 8, 2022

“We deeply regret the loss of life and strongly condemn the widespread acts of violence. It is important to prevent further escalations, to avoid any incitement to violence, to exercise restraint at all times, and to avoid exploitation of unrest for other purposes.

Oil workers in #Kazakhstan going on strike in solidarity with the protests. Remember this uprising began as protests against increased fuel prices. (Via Atlas News) pic.twitter.com/0RDJ9Lg69T — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) January 6, 2022

“We stand ready to provide assistance for a peaceful resolution of the crisis. Outside military support should respect the sovereignty and independence of Kazakhstan as well as the fundamental rights of all citizens.

#Kazakhstan:

– 164 people were killed during the protests

– This includes at least 2 children

– According to the latest data, more than 5 thousand people have been detained

– More than 400 cars, more than 100 banks and stores were destroyed

– CSTO troops will stay at least 1 week pic.twitter.com/nANh80aefq — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) January 9, 2022

“We urge Kazakhstan’s authorities to uphold their commitments at this challenging time, including respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of their citizens, particularly, the freedom of assembly, freedom of expression, and of the media”.

The Presidential Palace in #Kazakhstan has been destroyed by protestors. Take a look.pic.twitter.com/9nJy8MHCSu — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) January 8, 2022

More than 160 people were killed and 5,000 arrested in Kazakhstan after the riots that shook Central Asia’s largest country over the past week. The interior ministry, quoted on Sunday, January 9, by local media, said initial estimates put property damage at about 175 million euros ($198m) after the wide-spread violence.

The protests unfolding in #Kazakhstan, which have turned violent, are a direct consequence of the authorities’ widespread repression of basic human rights. Here's what you need to know. pic.twitter.com/7444p7n9GJ — Amnesty International (@amnesty) January 6, 2022