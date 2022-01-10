EP: David Sassoli hospitalised

Brusssels 10.01.2022 European Parliament President David Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since December 26 due to a “serious complication” related to his immune system, his office said on Monday, December 10.

The @EP_President David Sassoli has been in hospital in Italy since 26 December because of a serious complication due to a disfunction of the immune system. As a result all official activities have been cancelled. — RobertoCuillo (@robertocuillo) January 10, 2022

David Sassoli, an Italian centre-left politician, was previously treated in a French hospital in Strasbourg for pneumonia in September, when he fall ill abruptly during the Parliament Plenary session.

Dear @EP_President, dear David, my thoughts are with you as you fight for your health. I wish you a speedy and full recovery. Bon courage, as you often say. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 10, 2022

“This hospitalisation (in Italy) was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system,” his office said in a statement.

Caro amico, @EP_President, caro @DavidSassoli, ti mando un forte abbraccio e un augurio di pronta e buona guarigione. Prenditi cura di te e spero di rivederti presto nell’emiciclo! — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 10, 2022

Sassoli, 65, has been president of the European Parliament since 2019. His term ends in January 2022 and he is not expected to seek a second mandate.

BFMI wish the former journalist and now @EP_President David #Sassoli a speedy and complete recovery. He's been in hospital since 26 December because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system.#ForzaDavid pic.twitter.com/z8m9TYCRZt — Balkan Free Media Initiative (@BalkanFreeMedia) January 10, 2022

Many dignitaries sent to Sassoli wishes for recovery, including the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell.