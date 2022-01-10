EP: David Sassoli hospitalised
Brusssels 10.01.2022 European Parliament President David Sassoli has been hospitalised in Italy since December 26 due to a “serious complication” related to his immune system, his office said on Monday, December 10.
David Sassoli, an Italian centre-left politician, was previously treated in a French hospital in Strasbourg for pneumonia in September, when he fall ill abruptly during the Parliament Plenary session.
“This hospitalisation (in Italy) was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system,” his office said in a statement.
Sassoli, 65, has been president of the European Parliament since 2019. His term ends in January 2022 and he is not expected to seek a second mandate.
Many dignitaries sent to Sassoli wishes for recovery, including the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell.