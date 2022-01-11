Brussels 11.01.2022 The European Parliament president David Sassoli,65, passed away at 1.15 am on 11 January at the Oncology Referral Center in Aviano(PN), Italy, where he was hospitalised since December 26, 2021, the press-person Roberto Cuillo has informed on Twitter micro blog. The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours, he added.

The @EP_President David Sassoli passed away at 1.15 am on 11 January at the CRO in Aviano( PN), Italy, where he was hospitalized. The date and place of the funeral will be communicated in the next few hours. — RobertoCuillo (@robertocuillo) January 11, 2022

During September Pleanry session president Sassoli was taken to hospital in Strasbourg where he was treated for a severe case of pneumonia caused by legionella. He later told his followers on social media that he had suffered a relapse while recuperating in Italy.

I am heartbroken. Europe has lost a leader, I have a lost a friend, democracy has lost a champion.#DavidSassoli dedicated his life to making the world a better, fairer place. His Parliament joins Alessandra, Giulio & Livia in mourning their loss. All my thoughts are with them https://t.co/kO8DsQIqSj — Roberta Metsola MEP (@RobertaMetsola) January 11, 2022

Mr Sassoli left a three-decade career in journalism and became a member of the European Parliament (MEP) in 2009. He was a member of the centre-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, the second-biggest grouping in the Parliament.

A number of people have paid tribute to president Sassoli.

Mi sento triste e commosso dopo la notizia della scomparsa di @EP_President @DavidSassoli Europeo sincero e appassionato, ci manca già il suo calore umano, la sua generosità, la sua cordialità e il suo sorriso. Sincere condoglianze alla sua famiglia e ai suoi cari. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) January 11, 2022

European Council President Charles Michel described David Sassoli as a “sincere and passionate European”.

“We already miss his human warmth, his generosity, his friendliness and his smile,” he wrote on his Twitter micro blog.