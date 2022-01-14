EU welcomes Serbia reforms

Brusssels 14.01.2022 “France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union welcome Serbia’s January 16 national referendum on constitutional changes as a key step to strengthen the independence of the judiciary and to enhance the transparency and effectiveness of the country’s rule of law institutions. We believe that these reforms are a step forward towards Serbia’s alignment with European standards and will support Serbia’s EU accession process”, reads the Joint Statement by Embassies of France, Germany, Italy, UK, USA and the Delegation of EU on the Referendum. (Image: Belgrade,Serbia).

Serbia: Joint Statement by Embassies of France, Germany, Italy, UK, USA and the Delegation of EU on the Referendum. 👉 https://t.co/Cw7mjeqDu4 — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) January 14, 2022

“We have encouraged all Serbian citizens to take part in the referendum and believe it important for eligible voters to be able to vote in elections and referenda. We note with regret that the Kosovo government has not allowed the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to collect ballots of eligible voters living in Kosovo for the upcoming referendum in accordance with past practice. We call on the Kosovo government to allow Serbs in Kosovo to exercise their right to vote in elections and electoral processes in accordance with this established practice”.

#Serbia will hold a #referendum on amending the #constitution with a view to making the administration of justice & the courts more independent. #Brussels expects Serbia, which has been held up in the #EU's antechamber, to take steps towards #RuleofLaw.https://t.co/iV0nLcEc9b pic.twitter.com/VWBb7JTlIR — V4NA (@V4NA_news) January 13, 2022

“We call upon the governments of Kosovo and Serbia to refrain from actions and rhetoric that increase tensions and to engage constructively in the EU-facilitated Dialogue. It is important that both governments achieve progress towards a comprehensive agreement that unlocks the EU perspective and increases regional stability”.

I welcome @SecBlinken’s letter and his support for our priorities on Jobs & Justice. Kosova is grateful for 🇺🇸 commitment in normalizing relations between Kosova & Serbia through a legally binding agreement centered on mutual recognition. I look forward to working together. pic.twitter.com/TSeWXOUPgS — Albin Kurti (@albinkurti) January 13, 2022