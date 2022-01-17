EP: Tribute to late president Sassoli

Strasbourg 17.01.2022 Today evening, the European Parliament will pay tribute to late President David Sassoli, who passed away earlier this month, in a ceremony in Strasbourg. Council President Charles Michel,

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron and former Italian Prime Minister and former MEP Enrico Letta, as well as political group leaders, will speak during the ceremony. Sassoli had been a member of the Parliament since 2009 and was elected President in July 2019 for the first half of this legislature.

The European Parliament will honour the memory of President David Sassoli at the opening of the plenary session in Strasbourg on Monday at 18.00 CET. Speakers include @CharlesMichel, @vonderleyen, @EmmanuelMacron and @EnricoLetta. Follow the ceremony live on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/9umLTX4uQ0 — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) January 16, 2022

In Rome, President David Sassoli lied in state on Thursday 13 January from 10.00 to 18.00 in Sala della Protomoteca of the Campidoglio. The funeral service took place on Friday 14 January at 12.00 in the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli.