Macron: EU “needs” dialogue with Russia

Strasbourg 19.91.2022 “Europe must finally build a collective security order on our continent. The security of our continent requires a strategic rearmament of our Europe as a power of peace and balance, in particular in the dialogue with Russia” Emmanuel Macron said, while addressing the Members of European Parliament in Strasbourg today. (Image: illustration)

EN DIRECT | Dans le cadre de la Présidence française du Conseil de l’Union européenne, au Parlement européen, le Président @EmmanuelMacron expose sa vision de notre Europe et répond aux députés européens. https://t.co/NzxtusvnnD — Élysée (@Elysee) January 19, 2022

“This dialogue, I have been defending it for several years. It is not an option because both our history and our geography are stubborn, both for ourselves and for Russia, for the security in our continent which is indivisible. We need this dialogue. We Europeans must collectively set our own demands and put ourselves in a position to enforce them. A frank, demanding dialogue in the face of destabilization, interference and manipulation”.

In Strasbourg, Emmanuel Macron gave the traditional speech marking the launch of the rotating presidency of the European Union, which France will exercise until June 30. Before the MEPs, and less than three months before the French presidential election, the Head of State expressed a vision deeply attached to this continent, a long symbol of an “intangible peace” but now subject to “doubts”. To “rebuild our Europe”, the tenant of the Élysée has drawn up the major projects to come and established three promises: democracy, progress and peace.